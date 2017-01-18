Four charged in Buffalo Narrows, Sask. drug bust

Four people have been charged following a drug bust in the northern Saskatchewan community of Buffalo Narrows.

Buffalo Narrows RCMP and the emergency response team initially went to a home on Monday afternoon to execute a search warrant.

At the time, police called it an “ongoing incident” and evacuated some homes in the area.

It ended 45 minutes later when police said they had two people in custody. Police said at no time was there a risk to public safety.

Police said a search of the home turned up crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Four people have now been charged following an investigation.

Kut Deng, 28, and Abdirizak Yussuf, 25, both of no fixed address, are charged with possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Deng is also charged with breach of recognizance.

George Carl Chartier, 51, from Buffalo Narrows, is charged with possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance.

They were all scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in Buffalo Narrows provincial court.

Buffalo Narrows is approximately 500 kilometres north of Saskatoon.