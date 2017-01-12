Crime Stoppers tip leads to meth bust in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police are crediting a tip from Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers with helping them catch a wanted woman.

At around 11 p.m. CT on Wednesday, officers received information about the whereabouts of a woman featured on the police service’s “Most Wanted” list.

Officers attended a residence in the 1900-block of 2nd Avenue West, found the suspect outside and arrested her on outstanding warrants.

Police officials said they searched the woman and found 14 baggies containing methamphetamine. In total, 5.8 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

The 21-year-old woman is facing charges that include possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. She is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Thursday.

In 2016, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers received 1,518 tips leading to 24 arrests.

Anyone with information about any crime can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.