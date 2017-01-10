Over $1M in cocaine seized in largest drug bust in Prince Albert, Sask. history

Six people are facing drug trafficking charges following a police investigation which led to the largest drug bust in the history of Prince Albert, Sask.

On Aug. 18, 2016, management at an apartment building in the 1400-block of 28th Street East entered a suite and saw evidence of drugs.

Members of the Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) assisted patrol members and executed a search warrant. As a result, nearly 25 pounds of cocaine was seized.

ISET officials estimate the street value of the cocaine to be in excess of one million dollars.

Police also seized cutting agents, a cocaine press, a vacuum sealer, a scale, safe and drug packaging materials.

Five people between 27 and 19 years old have been charged. Trevor McKay, Darci Stene, Shaid Heimbecker, Madison Kasko and Rose Hunter have all made their first court appearances.

Kelsey Bear, 21, is currently wanted by police for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking exceeding three kilograms.