Largest cocaine bust in Prince Albert, Sask. history

An investigation that began in August 2016 has led to the largest cocaine bust in Prince Albert’s history and one of the largest seizures in Saskatchewan.

Nearly 25 pounds, or 11.25 kilograms, of cocaine was seized in a search.

Six people have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The search was a joint investigation by the Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET), RCMP and the city’s police force.

The Prince Albert Police Service will host a media conference on Jan. 9 to provide more details on the investigation and arrests.