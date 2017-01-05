Crime
January 5, 2017 12:40 pm
Updated: January 5, 2017 12:42 pm

Largest cocaine bust in Prince Albert, Sask. history

Jackie-Spring-2016 By Reporter  Global News

File photo of cocaine.

File / Getty Images
An investigation that began in August 2016 has led to the largest cocaine bust in Prince Albert’s history and one of the largest seizures in Saskatchewan.

Nearly 25 pounds, or 11.25 kilograms, of cocaine was seized in a search.

Six people have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The search was a joint investigation by the Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET), RCMP and the city’s police force.

The Prince Albert Police Service will host a media conference on Jan. 9 to provide more details on the investigation and arrests.

