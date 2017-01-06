More than 142 grams of heroin seized in Regina

Police seized heroin and cocaine, and arrested three men, after searching two residences in the city Thursday.

According to police, three men were arrested on Jan. 5 due to a continued drug investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) Saskatchewan.

Police searched a residence in the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East and another on Alport Crescent. Officers found heroin, cocaine, bear spray and Canadian money.

Police said more than five ounces of heroin, or 142 grams, was seized in the search.

Joel Eberts, Colby Psenica, and Matthew Sjoberg have all been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (heroin), possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and proceeds of crime. Sjoberg has also been charged with possession of a weapon.

All three men are 19-years-old and are from Regina.

Due to the amount of heroin seized, police are warning the public that drugs like heroin and cocaine have recently been mixed with fentanyl. As little as two milligrams of fentanyl, about the size of four grains of salt, can cause an overdose and death.

The CFSEU is made up of personnel from police in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and the RCMP.