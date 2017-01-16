Canada
January 16, 2017 2:41 pm

Two in custody following incident in Buffalo Narrows, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police say two people are in custody after an incident in the northern Saskatchewan community of Buffalo Narrows.

Buffalo Narrows RCMP said an incident on Monday in the northern Saskatchewan community has ended peacefully.

Few details have been released at this time, but police officials said two people have been taken into custody. There is no word at this time of any charges.

Police said people who were evacuated from their homes are now able to return.

There continues to be a police presence in the community as RCMP conducts its investigation.

Police expect to release more details when information becomes available but said that will not likely happen until Tuesday.

Buffalo Narrows is approximately 500 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

