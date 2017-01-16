Two men injured in baseball bat attack at a Saskatoon apartment

Saskatoon police said two men suffered non-life threatening injuries after they were assaulted with a baseball bat.

The assault happened Saturday afternoon during an argument at an apartment in the 1800-block of Avenue D North.

Police said the argument turned violent and one man assault two other men with a baseball bat.

They fled to a neighbouring apartment and called 911.

Paramedics took the men to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

Charges are pending against a man who fled prior to police arriving.

Police said the victims and the suspect are known to each other.