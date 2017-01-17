Prince Albert Raiders to honour 3 prime ministers as part of Canada 150

Prince Albert, Sask. is the only constituency in Canada to have been represented by three prime ministers.

As part of the Canada 150 celebration, the Prince Albert Raiders will honour Sir Wilfred Laurier, William Lyon Mackenzie King and John Diefenbaker on Jan. 27.

READ MORE: Canada’s 150th celebration could help Saskatoon tourism

Players will wear commemorative jerseys bearing the likeness of the three prime ministers.

The Raiders have also chosen a quote from each for the back of the jerseys.

“I am a Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship in my own way, free to stand for what I think right, free to oppose what I think wrong and free to choose those who shall govern my country. This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold for myself and all mankind,” Diefenbaker said on June 30, 1956.

The quote from Diefenbaker was in reference to the Canadian Bill of Rights.

On Sept. 1, 1905, Laurier was in Edmonton addressing a large gathering on the day when Alberta became a province, when he said “We do not anticipate, and we do not want, that any individuals should forget the land of their origins or their ancestors.”

“Let them look to the past, but let them also look to the future; let them look to the land of their ancestors, but let them look also to the land of their children.”

What some consider to be King’s finest quote will also be used.

“A true man does not only stand up for himself, he stands up for those that do not have the ability to.”

READ MORE: Parks Canada preps for tourists during free Canada 150 year, conservationists concerned

People wanting one of the jerseys can place bids through a silent auction starting on Jan. 18 at the Raiders website. Bidding starts at $250, but can also be bought outright for $450.

Jerseys not sold by 5 p.m. CT on Jan. 27 will be placed for auction during the game.

Also as part of the celebration, the John Diefenbaker School band will perform the national anthem.