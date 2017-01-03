Canada’s 150th celebration could help Saskatoon tourism

A nation-wide celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary since Confederation could bring more visitors to Saskatoon in 2017, according to the city’s tourism organization.

“The fact that it’s Canada’s 150th has shone a spotlight on the whole country,” Aviva Kohen, Tourism Saskatoon’s media director, said in an interview Tuesday.

“Lonely Planet just named Canada as the top destination to visit in 2017.”

READ MORE: Canada 150 logo cut into Saskatchewan crop using modern technology

Kohen said Saskatoon can capitalize on the increased interest, since it may be a destination that potential tourists have yet to visit.

“People have visited Toronto, Montreal, places like that and they’re curious about Saskatoon,” Kohen said.

“The spotlight on Canada is really helping Saskatoon as well.”

READ MORE: Parks Canada preps for tourists during free Canada 150 year, conservationists concerned

The national celebration started with 19 New Year’s Eve parties across the country, including one in Saskatoon. Mayor Charlie Clark attended Saturday’s party and said the anniversary will connect the city with the rest of Canada.

“[It’s] a chance for all citizens to take that step back and think about what kind of city do we want to be, what kind of country do we want to be,” Clark said in an interview Tuesday.

“Now we have a chance to decide what the future’s going to be like.”