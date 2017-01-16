Saskatchewan implements new pathway procotols for stroke patients

The province has now implemented a new acute care map for stroke patients in Saskatchewan.

Under the new pathway, anyone suffering from a stroke will now be properly directed to the correct stroke care facility.

According to Saskatoon Health Region cerebrovascular surgeon, Dr. Michael Kelly, in the past, it wasn’t always guaranteed patients would go to the right place for diagnosis and treatment.

“One of the most important things that stroke survivors need is they need to be cared for by people that have expertise in this, including rehab, therapies, speech language pathology,” he said.

Kelly said strokes are the number three killer of Canadians and the number one cause of long-term disability.

“We think there are about 2,500 patients per year are having strokes in the province,” he said.

In the past, only patients within 3.5-hour timeline of symptoms would be considered for emergency evaluation and treatment.

“I’d never like this idea that if you were a young patient and you were three hours and 45 minutes, that you wouldn’t be taken to the stroke centre, you’d be taken to the nearest hospital. I think that’s one of the bigger accomplishments of this,” Kelly said.

Under the new pathway, patients with symptoms can be transported to a primary stroke centre for up to 12 hours for evaluation.

As well, all hyperacute stroke patients will receive a CT angiogram within 30 minutes of arrival at the primary stroke centre — which health officials said will allow for a more thorough stroke diagnosis, and thus, treatment.

Patients near Regina or Saskatoon will be taken directly to Regina General Hospital, and Royal University Hospital, respectively.

Any patients near rural centres will be taken to one of seven primary stroke centres in Saskatchewan.

“This is just an example of implementing best-practice to do it better and with the resources we have,” Kelly said.

“Stroke is a significant burden on the health care system.”

Kelly believes the new pathway could keep hundreds of stroke survivors out of long-term care.

Between 2015-2016, 1,751 people in Saskatchewan were hospitalized for stroke. About half of all stroke patients experience some permanent or long-term disability.