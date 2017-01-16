Winnipeg attempted murder suspect wants charges tossed, too long to head to court

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man accused of attempted murder could walk free if the judge decides it’s taken too long for his case to go to trial.

It’s been nearly three years since Michael Kelly was arrested by Winnipeg police after allegedly shooting a 17-year-old.

In April 2014, the teenage boy was in a home in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue when two men forced their way in, according to police.

When the pair inside the house tried to run, one of the men who forced their way in shot him in the upper body, police said.

The teen was rushed to hospital in critical condition but survived.

As trial began Monday morning, Kelly pleaded not guilty to attempted murder along with six other charges.

Earlier last week, defence lawyer Stacey Soldier brought forward a delay motion application, saying it’s taken too long for Kelly to have his day in court.

According to a July Supreme Court of Canada ruling, criminal cases must now be heard within 30 months.

Since that ruling, Justice officials tell Global News 27 delay motions have been brought forward in Manitoba.

About half of those have been resolved, meaning either defence counsel has withdrawn the application, the accused pleaded guilty or the judge ruled against the motion.

No criminal cases have been thrown out in Manitoba due to delay since the July ruling.

Both the defense and Crown attorney Melissa Serbin have agreed to have the motion heard on the last day of trial.

Judge Vic Toews will make his decision on the motion on Jan. 24.