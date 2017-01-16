STM pulls all Azur Metro cars after equipment problem shut down orange line

All 12 of the new Azur Metro cars have been temporarily pulled from service following an incident Saturday that shut down part of the network’s orange line.

“It’s a preventive measure til we determine the exact cause of the problem and most important, the solution,” the STM tweeted in response to Global News.

All 12 new #AZUR metro cars have been pulled from service following Saturday's incident that shut down the Orange line, says @stm_nouvelles — Sarah Volstad (@SVolstadGlobal) January 16, 2017

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) was forced to interrupt service on sections of the line Saturday afternoon due to damaged track equipment.

Service resumed early Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Too tall to handle: new Azur metro cars feature handles many can’t reach

“A train experienced tire problems damaging track equipment as it went by,” explained STM spokesperson Amélie Régis.

“Our crews now have to fix it.”

READ MORE: New STM AZUR train being serviced due to a cracked bolt

The new trains have been in service for less than a year but it’s not the first time problems have been reported.

READ MORE: Montreal’s new metro trains unveiled

In June 2016, just four months after the new AZUR trains started carrying passengers, one of them was found to have a mechanical problem.