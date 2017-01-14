Service on section of Metro’s Orange Line suspended indefinitely due to track equipment problem

Service on the Société de transport de Montreal’s (STM) Orange metro line was interrupted Saturday afternoon due to an equipment problem.

Shutdown ORANGE line between Côte-Vertu and L-Groulx. Train breakdown. Service expected to resume at 15:35. #stminfo N — STM Ligne Orange (@stm_Orange) January 14, 2017

STM spokesperson Amélie Régis told Global News the shutdown was due to damaged track equipment.

“A train experienced tire problems damaging track equipment as it went by,” she explained. “Our crews now have to fix it.”

A bus service has been put in place between the Lionel-Groulx and Côte-Vertu metro stations, while crews repair the damaged equipment.

While it was initially thought service would resume quickly, Régis admitted that the shutdown could last all evening.

She also confirmed the type of train involved in the incident was an AZUR train.

The new trains have been in service for less than a year but it’s not the first time problems have been reported.

In June 2106, just four months after the new AZUR trains started carrying passengers, one of them was found to have a mechanical problem.

The STM temporarily pulled the trains from service as a precaution following the incident.

