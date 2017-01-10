Thieves smash and grab ATM machine from Okotoks gas station

The hunt is on for two people who drove a truck into an Okotoks gas station and swiped an ATM machine early Tuesday, which police said they later emptied and dumped.

Okotoks RCMP said at around 5:40 a.m., two suspects drove a stolen blue Ford F-350 into the front windows of the North Railway Shell gas station.

Investigators said there is surveillance video from the store showing the thieves hopping out of the truck and hoisting the damaged ATM into the bed of the truck before driving away. The store was closed at the time.

No one was injured.

About an hour later, police found the truck in High River, about 20 minutes south of Okotoks. The empty ATM was rolled away from the vehicle. It’s not clear yet how much money the robbers made off with.

RCMP said they were collecting a copy of the CCTV footage, which shows the truck smashing into the gas station, but not a clear image of the suspects.

Investigators are hoping someone will come forward with tips. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).