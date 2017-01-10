U of S works to increase percentage of students who study abroad

University of Saskatchewan (U of S) officials hope to make study abroad opportunities accessible to every student who is interested in pursuing them.

According to statistics provided by the university, only 3.5 per cent of students took part in some form of study abroad last year.

A recent Canadian Bureau for International Education report found that 2.3 per cent of Canadian university students participated in abroad programs during the 2014-15 academic year, however 86 per cent of students said they were interested in overseas learning.

READ MORE: University of Saskatchewan professor honoured for First Nations research

Derek Tannis with the U of S International Student and Study Abroad Centre said the group actively pitches out-of-country opportunities to students. Funding is even available for those concerned about cost.

“Our way of talking to students, or the way we campaign, is that everyone can go abroad,” Tannis said.

Tannis said students usually benefit from the experience, even after they graduate.

“It’s being able to be in an environment where you’re uncomfortable and being in an environment where you might be speaking another language, learning another language, learning that things can be done in a different way,” Tannis explained.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan’s post-secondary institutions make adjustments for $11.7 million cut

Four years ago, U of S student Davida Bentham travelled to Norway to study abroad, while working toward a degree in northern studies. She said the experience uncovered a new passion that has extended into her graduate studies.

“My classes were all really different and focused on Scandinavian politics and culture and society,” Bentham said.