January 10, 2017
U of S works to increase percentage of students who study abroad

Students at the University of Saskatchewan are beginning a new semester, however a low percentage are enrolled to study abroad.

University of Saskatchewan (U of S) officials hope to make study abroad opportunities accessible to every student who is interested in pursuing them.

According to statistics provided by the university, only 3.5 per cent of students took part in some form of study abroad last year.

A recent Canadian Bureau for International Education report found that 2.3 per cent of Canadian university students participated in abroad programs during the 2014-15 academic year, however 86 per cent of students said they were interested in overseas learning.

Derek Tannis with the U of S International Student and Study Abroad Centre said the group actively pitches out-of-country opportunities to students. Funding is even available for those concerned about cost.

“Our way of talking to students, or the way we campaign, is that everyone can go abroad,” Tannis said.

Tannis said students usually benefit from the experience, even after they graduate.

“It’s being able to be in an environment where you’re uncomfortable and being in an environment where you might be speaking another language, learning another language, learning that things can be done in a different way,” Tannis explained.

Four years ago, U of S student Davida Bentham travelled to Norway to study abroad, while working toward a degree in northern studies. She said the experience uncovered a new passion that has extended into her graduate studies.

“My classes were all really different and focused on Scandinavian politics and culture and society,” Bentham said.

“I really got interested in international students and exchange students and now that I am in law I am taking some refugee and immigration classes.”

