RCMP seek 3 suspects after residents of a central Alberta home robbed at gunpoint
Blackfalds RCMP said residents of a central Alberta home were robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.
Three people entered a home in Linn Valley carrying long barrelled guns, police said. The intruders held the residents at gunpoint as they went through the home, stealing cash and personal items.
The victims weren’t injured.
Police said one suspect was female, about 5’10” tall, thin build, wearing all black with a skull mask.
The other two suspects were male. They were dressed in all black and wore face masks.
The trio used a vehicle but there is no description of it.
Linn Valley is about 11 kms northwest of Red Deer.
