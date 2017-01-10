RCMP seek 3 suspects after residents of a central Alberta home robbed at gunpoint

Blackfalds RCMP said residents of a central Alberta home were robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.

Three people entered a home in Linn Valley carrying long barrelled guns, police said. The intruders held the residents at gunpoint as they went through the home, stealing cash and personal items.

READ MORE: Red Deer RCMP investigate 3 home invasions in 10 days

The victims weren’t injured.

Police said one suspect was female, about 5’10” tall, thin build, wearing all black with a skull mask.

The other two suspects were male. They were dressed in all black and wore face masks.

READ MORE: Residents suffer minor injuries in southeast Calgary home invasion

The trio used a vehicle but there is no description of it.

Linn Valley is about 11 kms northwest of Red Deer.