Crime
January 4, 2017 8:14 am
Updated: January 4, 2017 8:18 am

Residents suffer minor injuries in southeast Calgary home invasion

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police respond to a home invasion reported in the 6000 block of Penedo Way S.E. at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Global News
A A

Calgary police are investigating a violent home invasion in Penbrooke Meadows early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Penedo Way S.E. at around 3 a.m. after several people forced their way into a residence.

Police said the people inside the home were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unknown if the attack was targeted or what, if anything, was taken.

Calgary police respond to a home invasion reported in the 6000 block of Penedo Way S.E. at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Global News
Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Home Invasion
Calgary Penbrooke Meadows
Home Invasion
Violent home invasion

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News