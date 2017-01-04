Residents suffer minor injuries in southeast Calgary home invasion
Calgary police are investigating a violent home invasion in Penbrooke Meadows early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 6000 block of Penedo Way S.E. at around 3 a.m. after several people forced their way into a residence.
Police said the people inside the home were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It’s unknown if the attack was targeted or what, if anything, was taken.
