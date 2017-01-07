Red Deer RCMP investigate 3 home invasions in 10 days

Mounties are investigating three unrelated home invasions in Red Deer over a 10-day period. All three appear to be targeted, RCMP said.

The first report came to RCMP on Dec. 27, 2016, just before 11 p.m. They were told two men broke into a home on Barrett Drive, pulled out a handgun and demanded money and other items. The three people who were there at the time said the two men searched the home but left empty-handed, heading north on foot. No one was injured.

Both suspects were men. The first is described as 6’0” tall, wearing a dark brown trench coat and a balaclava with eye holes cut out. The second man is described as 5’3″ tall and about 150 lbs, wearing dark clothing and a balaclava with eyes and a nose printed on the fabric.

The second report came to RCMP on Jan. 2, 2017, just after 1 a.m. They were told four men – some carrying baseball bats and one carrying a silver handgun – broke into an apartment on 33 Street. They reportedly stole cell phones, cash, wallets, a Play Station 4 and a Chevrolet Silverado truck. The two men at home at the time were assaulted and taken to hospital.

All four suspects wore black clothing and black toques and their faces were covered with black balaclavas or bandannas. Several of the men were seen leaving the scene in a black, sporty-looking four-door car with silver rims and tinted windows. The others left in the stolen truck, which was recovered about six hours later, abandoned.

The third report came to RCMP on Jan. 5, 2017 at 12:10 a.m. They were told three masked men – carrying baseball bats and a long-barrel gun – forced their way into a home on Terrace Park. They reportedly stole cash, electronics, an acoustic guitar and a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, among other things.

The suspects said they were looking for a specific person who they thought lived there. The residents did not know the suspects. No one was injured.

The man carrying the shotgun is described as being 6′ to 6’2″ tall, medium build, wearing a skull face mask, a black jacket and dark jeans. The second man is described as 5’10” tall, with an average build, scruffy face, wearing all black with a balaclava with red writing on it. The third suspect wore all black.

Anyone with information on the three incidents is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at (403) 343-5575.