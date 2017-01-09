Laval strip mall fire considered suspicious

A small strip mall in Laval went up in flames Monday morning in what officials are calling a suspicious fire.

Laval police are investigating suspicious fire that occurred at a shopping centre on René-Laennec. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/jgoPFKUDCd — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 9, 2017

It happened in the Vimont district at the corner of René-Laennec Boulevard and de Lausanne Street.

Police said this is 2nd fire of a Streakz hair salon in 2 weeks. Said both stores have same owner. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/I9oVXOH3WJ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 9, 2017

Three businesses were damaged, including the Streakz hair salon, whose owner has ties to the Montreal Mafia, according to some media reports.

It’s the business’ second location to go up in flames in the past week.

Resident Joe Kazzi said shortly after fire started propane tanks exploded at nearby depanneur. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Azwnw8dBsc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 9, 2017

There were no reported injuries.

Investigators are on the scene.