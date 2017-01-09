Laval strip mall fire considered suspicious
A A
A small strip mall in Laval went up in flames Monday morning in what officials are calling a suspicious fire.
It happened in the Vimont district at the corner of René-Laennec Boulevard and de Lausanne Street.
Three businesses were damaged, including the Streakz hair salon, whose owner has ties to the Montreal Mafia, according to some media reports.
It’s the business’ second location to go up in flames in the past week.
There were no reported injuries.
Investigators are on the scene.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments