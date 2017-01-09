Man dies after walking into Oshawa police station with stab wounds

A 21-year-old man has died in hospital after walking into a police station in Oshawa, Ont., with multiple stab wounds Sunday night.

Durham Regional Police said the man made his way to the Central East Division station in downtown Oshawa around 6:30 p.m. and indicated he was stabbed.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital Monday morning.

Police have not released the man’s name as his next of kin has yet to be notified.

Investigators do not believe the stabbing was random and no suspect description was made available.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dennis (ext. 5402) or Det. Leipsig (ext. 5319) of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.