Flu season this year showing signs of an epidemic: B.C. health officials

B.C.’s health officials are telling us to brace ourselves as the flu season is showing signs of an epidemic.

They say the numbers they’re seeing so far this year are comparable to 2014 when the H3N2 flu strain ravaged care facilities.

On Thursday, Kelowna General Hospital had 40 flu patients it didn’t even have beds for.

A number of facilities across the province have seen an outbreak of flu since the middle of December, something that is only supposed to get worse.

“To put that into perspective, that is the total number of the care facility outbreak reports that we had across the entire season last year, spanning November to April, so since November already, it’s pretty early in the season, we’ve already had about 40 care facility outbreaks reported to us,” Dr. Danuta Skowronski with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control said.

