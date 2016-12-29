Flu outbreaks hit Okanagan care facilities

Influenza is running rampant at care facilities throughout the Interior Health region. As of Thursday morning, IHA reported flu outbreaks at 18 facilities.

“We are seeing an increased number of outbreaks or clusters in residential care facilities so seniors are again affected and we are seeing hospitalizations among these seniors,” IHA’s medical health officer Dr.Silvina Mema said.

Fifteen people have died so far this season. The deaths all include seniors at care facilities and believed to be flu-related.

Most of the outbreaks are inluenza-related, some are gastrointestinal or more commonly known as the stomach flu.

The Dorchester retirement home in Kelowna is one of the facilities recovering from an outbreak. Twenty-three residents have fallen ill and the facility has been on lockdown for more than a week.

“You certainly feel isolated cause you can’t go anywhere,” Dorchester resident Shirley Lindsay said.

Like all the other residents, the 89-year-old woman has been told to stay in her room as much as possible, in an effort to help prevent the spread of germs.

The dining room at the Dorchester has been shut down and meals are being delivered to residents’ rooms. With the exception of medical appointments, the shuttle service has also been suspended. Other measures to reduce the number of people getting sick include hand rails and door handles being thoroughly sanitized as well as all dishes being washed at very high temperatures.

People visiting care facilities are encouraged to have a flu shot. If you are not immunized, you are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and/or gloves, items that are typically provided at the front entrance of care homes.