12 flu-related deaths within interior health region

If it seems like the flu has been running rampant through your office or among your friends and family, you’re not imagining things. This year’s flu season is hitting more people than normal in and around the Okanagan.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of cases of influenza,” Dr. Silvina Mema, Interior Health Authority’s medical health officer, said.

Mema says so far there have been 86 confirmed cases of influenza within the region.

“We know there is a lot more influenza circulating in community,” Mema said.

Influenza is a serious disease that can be deadly, so far this season there have been 12 influenza-related deaths in the region. That compares to zero at this time last year. Seniors are particularly being hard hit this year and residential care homes are most susceptible.

“These deaths have happened in facilities that had an influenza outbreak at the time so we can attribute these deaths to influenza,” Mema said.

The type of influenza that’s causing most of the trouble is influenza A H3N2, a strain that is covered in this year’s flu shot but the vaccine may be less effective on older people. Even so, health officials maintain the flu shot is the best shield against influenza’s wrath.

“If we didn’t have the vaccine we would be seeing a lot more cases and hospitalizations and probably deaths from influenza,” Mema said.

The flu season usually peaks in the first part of January. Those who have not been immunized but would still like to be are encouraged to get a flu shot as soon as possible since it take two weeks for it to take effect. Many pharmacies are out of flu shots as it is late in the season so you may have to call around to find one that still carries them.