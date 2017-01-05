Crime
January 5, 2017 7:43 pm

Bill Cosby prosecutor says trial venue shouldn’t be changed despite comedian’s request

By Staff The Associated Press

Bill Cosby leaves after a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. in this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo

(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – A prosecutor says Bill Cosby‘s trial should remain at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse despite the comedian’s argument there’s been widespread negative press coverage of the sexual-assault case against him.

In a response to a motion filed by the 79-year-old comedian’s lawyers last month, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday said he wouldn’t oppose Cosby’s request to bring in a jury from elsewhere. Steele asks that once the jury is selected the judge brings it back to Montgomery County for the trial, set for June.

Last week, Cosby’s attorneys filed a motion seeking to move the trial or bring in a jury from another county, saying news coverage made juror bias inevitable.

Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman he knew through Temple University. He has denied wrongdoing.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

