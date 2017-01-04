Armed Toronto teen charged after fleeing R.I.D.E. stop, crashing into pole: police

A 15-year-old Toronto boy is facing charges after police say he fled a spot check with no driver’s licence, crashed into a hydro pole, ran from police on foot and was arrested with a loaded handgun and cocaine in his possession.
Toronto police were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) stop in the Dufferin Street and British Columbia Drive area around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a blue SUV fled the spot check and was located nearby after crashing into a hydro pole.
Officers then chased the teenage driver on foot and arrested him at the scene.
Police said he was carrying a loaded handgun and had an undisclosed amount of cocaine on him at the time of the arrest.
The teenager, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:
He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
