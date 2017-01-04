Crime
January 4, 2017 11:24 am
Updated: January 4, 2017 11:26 am

Armed Toronto teen charged after fleeing R.I.D.E. stop, crashing into pole: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police recovered this handgun after they say a 15-year-old Toronto boy fled a R.I.D.E. stop and crashed into a hydro pole on Jan. 3, 2017.

Toronto Police Service / Handout
A 15-year-old Toronto boy is facing charges after police say he fled a spot check with no driver’s licence, crashed into a hydro pole, ran from police on foot and was arrested with a loaded handgun and cocaine in his possession.

Toronto police were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) stop in the Dufferin Street and British Columbia Drive area around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a blue SUV fled the spot check and was located nearby after crashing into a hydro pole.

READ MORE: 14-year-old Ontario boy charged with dangerous driving after police pursuit

Officers then chased the teenage driver on foot and arrested him at the scene.

Police said he was carrying a loaded handgun and had an undisclosed amount of cocaine on him at the time of the arrest.

The teenager, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:

  • Failing to stop when directed by police
  • Flight from police
  • Careless driving
  • Fail to remain
  • Driving a motor vehicle with no licence
  • Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of a weapon obtained by crime
  • Possession of prohibited/restricted firearm with ammo
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Failure to comply with recognizance

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Global News

Crime
Police Chase
Police Pursuit
R.I.D.E. check
RIDE check
RIDE Stop
Toronto crime
Toronto Handgun
Toronto Police
Young Offender
Youth Criminal Justice Act

