Two people charged with impaired driving during Saskatoon holiday check stops

Saskatoon police conducted four check stops over the holiday season, stopping over 2,800 vehicles.

Police charged two drivers with impaired driving or exceeding .08.

Another seven were given 72-hour suspensions.

Police also impounded eight vehicles, five drivers were ticketed for driving while suspended and three tickets were handed out for having liquor in vehicles.

Saskatoon police said while check stops don’t normally result in a high number of impaired driving charges, it does serve as a useful tool in educating and raising public awareness on the perils of impaired driving.