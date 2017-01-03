Over 1,100 Saskatchewan drivers use Operation Red Nose during holidays

The annual Operation Red Nose campaign in Saskatchewan is being called a success by organizers.

During the 2016 holidays, 1,166 Saskatchewan drivers in four communities had a safe ride home during the campaign, which ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31.

Part of the success in the province was attributed to the record use of a mobile app made possible with through a partnership with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

The mobile app can be used all year long, connecting users with the phone number of a local cab company outside of the holiday season.

Organizers also said the campaign was a success due to the 637 volunteers who wore a red vest to help people get home from holiday celebrations.

“You truly make a difference in your community,” Jean-Marie De Koninck, the founding president of Operation Red Nose, said about the volunteers.

“You must continue your valuable work by reminding your fellow community members to drive responsibly throughout the year.”

Money raised from the campaign goes to support local youth, amateur sports organizations and year-round awareness programs on the dangers of impaired driving.