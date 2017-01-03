Regina Police charge one person with impaired driving this New Year’s

Regina Police only charged one person with impaired driving over the course of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Last year, they charged four people with impaired driving during the same time period.

RPS attributes the low numbers to more enforcement and more talk from media, SGI, and police. They also say there are more safe ride programs such as Operation Red Nose, Zero 8, and First Choice, and bars themselves are pushing safe options.

“Hopefully, folks are smartening up and realizing that driving impaired is not the safe answer,” Regina Police Service said in a statement.

The annual Operation Red Nose campaign in Saskatchewan is being called a success by organizers. During the 2016 holidays, 1,166 Saskatchewan drivers in four communities had a safe ride home during the campaign, which ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31.

At 12:01 a.m. January 1, tougher impaired driving penalties came into effect as well.

Experienced drivers charged for the first time with having a blood alcohol content (BAC) over .04 will have their vehicle seized for three days. For drivers 21 and under and all new drivers, there will be zero tolerance for drugs and alcohol.

