New impaired driving, cell phone laws take effect January 1

Saskatchewan residents will ring in the New Year alongside tougher laws surrounding impaired driving. Strengthened legislation around vehicle seizures, licence suspensions and mandatory ignition interlock will take effect at 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Beginning January 1, experienced drivers who are charged for the first time with having a blood alcohol content (BAC) over .04 will have their vehicle seized for three days. For drivers 21 and under and all new drivers, there will be zero tolerance for drugs and alcohol.

SGI also expects new legislation will make Saskatchewan’s ignition interlock laws the strongest in the country, implementing mandatory ignition interlock for drivers who register a BAC of .16 or greater or who refuse to provide a breath sample. First time offenders will receive two years, a second offence will get 5 years and third and subsequent offences will serve 10 years with the ignition interlock.

In 2015, SGI reported nearly 1,200 impaired driving collisions, leaving 54 people dead and injuring 580 others.

SGI would like to remind residents celebrating this New Year’s Eve that safe ride options are available, including Ding in the New Year in Regina, Moose Jaw and Saskatoon and Operation Red Nose in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and The Battlefords.

A new cellphone law will also go into effect January 1, to help discourage distracted driving. The current law that bans cellphone use while driving, will expand to prohibit holding, viewing or manipulating a cellphone while behind the wheel.