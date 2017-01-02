SIRT investigating after body found in Sydney Mines

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after Cape Breton Police and search and rescue personnel located the body of a young man.

Officials had been scouring the Sydney Mines, N.S., area looking for Kobe Pink, who was last seen on December 28.

At this time, police are not saying much about the case, only that a body was recovered by dive teams who were conducting a shoreline search for Pink near Pitt Street.

Police say the body has been sent for an autopsy in Dartmouth and will not confirm if it belongs to the missing teen – or release the name of the deceased until next of kin are notified.

In a Facebook post, Kobe’s brother, George Pink said the teen would have turned 16 on Monday and that “I will love you and remember you for the rest of my life.”

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

As a result of the investigation so far, SIRT says the young man may have been present at a gathering on Dec. 28 at a residence on Peck Street in Sydney Mines, where police were called to an unrelated complaint.

When police arrived at the gathering, SIRT says some youth fled the scene. Because the male may have fled the gathering, the matter was referred to them.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything in relation to the incident is asked to call SIRT at 1-855-450-2010.