Cape Breton police investigate after missing person found dead in Sydney Mines

The Cape Breton Regional Police Service’s major crime unit is investigating after the body of a missing male was discovered in Sydney Mines, police said Sunday.

Police did not say when the body was recovered but revealed it was found when its search and dive teams were conducting a shoreline search near Pitt Street.

On Saturday, police asked for help from the public as they searched for a 15-year-old boy last seen in Sydney Mines on the evening of Dec. 28. On Sunday, they did not confirm if the body found was of the missing teen and said the name of the deceased was not being released as next of kin had yet to be notified.

Police said they expect the body will be taken to Dartmouth for an autopsy sometime Monday.