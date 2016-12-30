Snowfall warning for southern Manitoba: Environment Canada

Don’t put away those shovels yet. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for southern Manitoba.

Heavy snow is expected to fall over eastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba Friday, with 10 to 15 centimetres expected by the evening.

An Alberta Clipper is moving across the prairies with heavy snow falling to the east and north of the track, Environment Canada said.

READ MORE: More snow on the way for southern Manitoba, Winnipeg

The heavy snow started falling Friday morning over central and eastern Saskatchewan and has already moved into the Westman area in Manitoba. It will then push into the Red River Valley later Friday morning.

A northwest wind is expected to reach 50 km/h, which will contribute to reduced visibilities in the area.

Surrounding areas, such as Winnipeg, can expect five to 10 centimetres of snow during this time.

READ MORE: ‘Right now we are trapped’: Winnipegger frustrated sidewalks not cleared after blizzard

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

Snowfall warning for: