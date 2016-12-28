Ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford’s widow Renata charged for suspected drunk driving

Renata Ford, the wife of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has been charged with impaired driving-related offences, police say.

Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong told Global News officers were called to Humbertown Shopping Centre, near Royal York Road and Dundas Street West, before 6 p.m. Wednesday. He said a caller reported that they smelled alcohol on an individual in the vehicle and they believed the person to be Ford.

Kwong said police attended the scene before taking the driver to 23 Division where a breath technician was located.

He said officers confirmed that Ford was the occupant inside the vehicle and added no one else was in the vehicle.

Kwong said Ford was charged with having a blood alcohol level over 80 and operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

He said Ford was still at 23 Division as of late Wednesday night and said she is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court at a later time.

Rob Ford, Renata Ford’s late husband who died in March, admitted to drinking and driving in 2013 and later entered a rehabilitation facility to seek treatment for alcohol and drug abuse.