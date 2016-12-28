Crime
December 28, 2016 11:45 pm
Updated: December 29, 2016 12:00 am

Ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford’s widow Renata charged for suspected drunk driving

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving Wednesday evening. Ford was taken into custody at the Humbertown Shopping Centre in Etobicoke.

A A

Renata Ford, the wife of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has been charged with impaired driving-related offences, police say.

Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong told Global News officers were called to Humbertown Shopping Centre, near Royal York Road and Dundas Street West, before 6 p.m. Wednesday. He said a caller reported that they smelled alcohol on an individual in the vehicle and they believed the person to be Ford.

Story continues below
Global News

Kwong said police attended the scene before taking the driver to 23 Division where a breath technician was located.

He said officers confirmed that Ford was the occupant inside the vehicle and added no one else was in the vehicle.

Kwong said Ford was charged with having a blood alcohol level over 80 and operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

He said Ford was still at 23 Division as of late Wednesday night and said she is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court at a later time.

Rob Ford, Renata Ford’s late husband who died in March, admitted to drinking and driving in 2013 and later entered a rehabilitation facility to seek treatment for alcohol and drug abuse.

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Impaired Driving
Renata Ford
Rob Ford

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News