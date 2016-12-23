Sexual offender released again; Edmonton police issue another public warning

A convicted sexual offender is being released and will be living in the Edmonton area so police are warning the public about 25-year-old Lyle Larsen.

“The Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 18,” the EPS said in a news release.

In August 2013, police issued a similar warning, saying Larsen had just completed over two years of a three-year sentence for sexual interference. At that time, police believed Larsen was a significant risk, especially to girls under the age of 18.

Friday, police said Larsen will be closely monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit and has a series of court-ordered conditions, including:

Must not attend a public park or public swimming area where people under the age of 16 years are present or could be expected to be present;

Must not attend any daycare, school ground, playground or community centre;

Must not seek, obtain or continue any employment or volunteer work that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards those under 16 years;

Must not use a computer system to communicate with people under 16;

Must not consume alcohol or drugs;

Must abide by a curfew by being at home between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

If anyone sees Larsen breaching these conditions, they’re asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.