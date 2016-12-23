New details emerge in child pornography charges against Rhett Lundgren

More details have emerged about the case against Saskatoon high school teacher Rhett Lundgren, who is facing child pornography charges.

Lundgren, 39, faces two counts of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child and one count of trying to access child pornography.

Police said the child involved was between the ages of eight and 10.

Lundgren was arrested earlier this month after police launched an investigation on Nov. 29 into the online exploitation of children through social media applications.

He is a teacher at Walter Murray Collegiate and has been suspended without pay by Saskatoon Public Schools.

Lundgren’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31.