Saskatoon Public Schools suspends teacher facing child pornography charges

A high school teacher facing child pornography and sexual offense related charges has been suspended without pay by Saskatoon Public Schools.

Rhett Lundgren, 39, was arrested earlier this month following a search of his home by members of the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit.

Lundgren is charged with two counts of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child and one count of attempting to access child pornography.

He appeared in a Saskatoon courtroom Tuesday morning and will be back in court on Thursday.

School division officials said their internal investigation is also ongoing.