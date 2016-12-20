Crime
December 20, 2016 8:42 am
Updated: December 21, 2016 12:13 pm

Saskatoon Public Schools suspends teacher facing child pornography charges

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Rhett Lundgren, a high school teacher with Saskatoon Public Schools, has been suspended following child pornography charges.

File / Supplied
A high school teacher facing child pornography and sexual offense related charges has been suspended without pay by Saskatoon Public Schools.

Rhett Lundgren, 39, was arrested earlier this month following a search of his home by members of the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit.

Lundgren is charged with two counts of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child and one count of attempting to access child pornography.

He appeared in a Saskatoon courtroom Tuesday morning and will be back in court on Thursday.

School division officials said their internal investigation is also ongoing.

