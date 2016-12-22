Crime
Woman injured in Saskatoon street robbery

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A woman suffered injuries to her face during a Saskatoon street robbery.

Two people have been charged after a woman was injured in a Saskatoon street robbery.

Saskatoon police said the woman was walking in the 1000-block of Duchess Street at around midnight on Thursday when she was approached by two people who demanded her cell phone.

She was able to flee and call 911.

While she was on the phone, the pair caught up to the woman and began assaulting her.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries to her face.

A man and a woman attempted to flee when officers arrived but were taken into custody.

A 20-year-old man is charged with robbery, breach of probation and possession of a controlled substance.

A 17-year-old girl is charged with robbery and breach of an undertaking.

Both are expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

