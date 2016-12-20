Attempted murder charges laid in Saskatoon stabbing

Saskatoon police have charged two men with attempted murder following a stabbing over the weekend.

Officers were called to the home in the 1100-block of Avenue J North at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fight.

A 37-year-old man was found with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police determined the victim had been at a restaurant in the 200-block of Pinehouse Drive earlier in the evening when an altercation occurred with a 20-year-old man.

They then left and the victim went to the Avenue J home.

Two men, one involved in the restaurant altercation, then went to the home and assaulted the man.

Two men, 20 and 26, have been charged with attempted murder.

The 20-year-old will make his second court appearance on Wednesday morning while the 26-year-old will be back in court on the morning of Dec. 26.