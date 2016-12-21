Man says handgun pulled on him after Saskatoon assault

A man said a handgun was pulled on him after he was assaulted in Saskatoon.

Police said they were called to the 1300-block of 8th Street East just before 2 a.m. CT on Tuesday for a report a man had been assaulted inside a business.

READ MORE: Attempted murder charges laid in Saskatoon stabbing

The man said that when he went out to the parking lot, a handgun was pulled on him. No shots were fired.

The victim received minor injuries from the assault.

Arriving officers located and arrested two people who matched the descriptions of the assailants.

A search turned up drugs and cash, but no handgun.

READ MORE: Man in his 60s robs Saskatoon business

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.