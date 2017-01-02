Joe Scarpelli

Video Journalist

Over 3,000 kilometres from his hometown of Vaughan, Ontario, Joe is proud to continue and grow his reporting career in Lethbridge, Alberta.

After earning a diploma from the College of Sports Media in Toronto, Joe reported for CHEX TV and Rogers TV in Durham Region, where he covered everything from sports to breaking news.

Joe joined the Global Lethbridge team in December 2016.

He often tells his family and friends back home how friendly the people in southern Alberta are.

On a regular day, Joe can be found around town searching for his next story.