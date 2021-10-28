Family of Manitoba man shot by police says officer should have used other methods

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a man shot by Manitoba RCMP in Thompson on Monday says they’re traumatized and looking for answers.

Kikiwani Mikisew Iskwew said the police officer did not need to shoot her brother and instead could have handled the encounter differently.

“The RCMP officer could’ve used non-violent intervention strategies to de-escalate the situation by remaining calm and by using his voice,” she said in a Facebook live on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but was in stable condition, according to a Tuesday release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU).

The IIU is currently investigating the incident.

It was captured on cellphone video and shared widely on social media.

The video shows a man in a red sweater walking towards a police officer who is continuously backing up through a yard.

After several seconds, gunfire can be heard and the man is seen bending over, before he falls to the ground.

RCMP said Monday that the officer was there to serve legal documents when the officer ran into a man armed with a knife.

Iskwew doesn’t believe her brother, whom she refers to as “Little Ray,” was carrying a knife.

“After reviewing the video, we see no evidence of a weapon in Little Ray’s possession,” Iskwew said.

She does not want her brother, who is a father of five, to be judged by the state he was in at the time.

“Ray is only human and like all humans we all make mistakes,” she said.

In a statement, Iskwew says her brother needed surgery, and on Wednesday was “experiencing pain, having difficulty breathing, and he is receiving oxygen.”

Since the investigation is ongoing, RCMP and the IIU said they will not be providing further details.