Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of Winnipeg lawyer

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 6:45 pm
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on February 5, 2018. A Manitoba judge is recommending corrections officers take more precautions when inmates are brought into the community for appointments to avoid drugs being smuggled behind bars. Provincial court Judge John Combs says inmates should not be told when or where they are going for medical or community visits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on February 5, 2018. A Manitoba judge is recommending corrections officers take more precautions when inmates are brought into the community for appointments to avoid drugs being smuggled behind bars. Provincial court Judge John Combs says inmates should not be told when or where they are going for medical or community visits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Winnipeg lawyer.

After less than a day of deliberation, jurors on Tuesday rejected 21-year-old Keishawn Mitchell’s defence that he was protecting himself when he stabbed Justin Silicz in June 2019.

Read more: 2nd-degree Winnipeg murder trial comes to an end

During the trial, jurors heard different accounts of what started as a request for a cigarette and led to Silicz’s death.

The court heard that Silicz left a nightclub with Andrea Bosnjak and Tony Hazjler. The three of them crossed paths with Mitchell and two others on Winnipeg Avenue.

Click to play video: '2nd-degree Winnipeg murder trial comes to an end' 2nd-degree Winnipeg murder trial comes to an end
2nd-degree Winnipeg murder trial comes to an end

One of Mitchell’s friends asked Silicz’s group for a smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

Bosnjak responded with a request for a joke before the request would be filled.

Mitchell’s “joke” included “your ass,” according to Mitchell and Bosnjak.

Read more: Fight over cigarette led to fatal stabbing of Winnipeg lawyer, court hears

Hazjler then called Mitchell out for the response and the two got into a verbal argument.

Mitchell testified that he punched Hazjler in the face because he thought he was going to get hit first.

Hazjler punched back and then Silicz jumped in, according to Mitchell.

Click to play video: 'Crown says no doubt Winnipeg man stabbed toddler, but defence says case circumstantial' Crown says no doubt Winnipeg man stabbed toddler, but defence says case circumstantial
Crown says no doubt Winnipeg man stabbed toddler, but defence says case circumstantial – Sep 28, 2021

Mitchell said that he pulled out a pocket knife and “poked” Silicz twice on his left side to defend himself from the “two big guys” coming at him.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown attorney Amy Wood told jurors self-defence is not to be used as an insurance policy in a court of law.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest suspect in local lawyer Justin Silicz’s murder

She said Mitchell was the aggressor who single-handedly created the threat to himself.

If anything, Wood said Silicz was acting in self-defence when he went to help Hazjler after he was punched.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Second Degree Murder tagWinnipeg homicide tagVerdict tagwinnipeg court tagWinnipeg trial tagJustin Silicz tagkeishawn mitchell tagwinnipeg lawyer stabbed tagtiral tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers