Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of Winnipeg lawyer

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Winnipeg lawyer.

After less than a day of deliberation, jurors on Tuesday rejected 21-year-old Keishawn Mitchell’s defence that he was protecting himself when he stabbed Justin Silicz in June 2019.

During the trial, jurors heard different accounts of what started as a request for a cigarette and led to Silicz’s death.

The court heard that Silicz left a nightclub with Andrea Bosnjak and Tony Hazjler. The three of them crossed paths with Mitchell and two others on Winnipeg Avenue.

1:36 2nd-degree Winnipeg murder trial comes to an end 2nd-degree Winnipeg murder trial comes to an end

One of Mitchell’s friends asked Silicz’s group for a smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

Bosnjak responded with a request for a joke before the request would be filled.

Mitchell’s “joke” included “your ass,” according to Mitchell and Bosnjak.

Hazjler then called Mitchell out for the response and the two got into a verbal argument.

Mitchell testified that he punched Hazjler in the face because he thought he was going to get hit first.

Hazjler punched back and then Silicz jumped in, according to Mitchell.

1:17 Crown says no doubt Winnipeg man stabbed toddler, but defence says case circumstantial Crown says no doubt Winnipeg man stabbed toddler, but defence says case circumstantial – Sep 28, 2021

Mitchell said that he pulled out a pocket knife and “poked” Silicz twice on his left side to defend himself from the “two big guys” coming at him.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown attorney Amy Wood told jurors self-defence is not to be used as an insurance policy in a court of law.

She said Mitchell was the aggressor who single-handedly created the threat to himself.

If anything, Wood said Silicz was acting in self-defence when he went to help Hazjler after he was punched.