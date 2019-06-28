Winnipeg police arrest suspect in local lawyer Justin Silicz’s murder

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in the murder of lawyer Justin Silicz.

Silicz, 32, was killed as a result of injuries caused by a fight near Arlington Street and McDermot Avenue in the early morning hours of June 2.

Nineteen-year-old Keishawn Letrell Mitchell was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police ask for public’s help seeking suspects in lawyer’s homicide

Mitchell has been detained in custody.

The victim’s family, along with police, put out an emotional plea to the public to help track down his killer(s) earlier this month.

Cst. Rob Carver said police were able to make an arrest thanks to a flood of information from the public.

WATCH: Silicz family speaks

“The response from members of the public, both businesses and residents, who contacted investigators after our second news conference provided significant information that allowed it to move forward,” he said.

“I believe video was part of that.”