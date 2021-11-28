Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two face a combined 46 charges after dragging Winnipeg officer in stolen car

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 6:41 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News

A man and woman are facing a combined 46 charges after fleeing a traffic stop and sending one Winnipeg police officer to hospital on Saturday.

The officer pulled over a vehicle that had been reported stolen at around 1:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Winnipeg Avenue, police said in a news release.

Police said the officer was speaking to the driver when she saw him reaching for the gearshift.

The driver managed to put the vehicle in gear and drive off while the officer was stuck.

The officer was then dragged for about two metres before falling down on the road, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating 2 armed robberies, 1 stabbing

Story continues below advertisement

Other police officers later stopped the fleeing vehicle near Arlington Street and Logan Avenue and arrested the driver and passenger.

Police said a sawed-off rifle was found in the car.

The officer who made the initial traffic stop was treated in hospital and has since been released.

The male driver is facing 38 charges, including firearms offences, assaulting a police officer and multiple breaches of court orders.

The female passenger was charged with eight separate offences.

Both remain in custody.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagTraffic Stop tagStolen Car tagofficer injured tagSawed-Off Rifle tagassault police officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers