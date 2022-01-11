Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Antigen
January 11 2022 8:00pm
00:32

Province to roll out rapid antigen tests for critical Manitoba workers

Manitoba is expected to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests to critical service workers on Monday, according to provincial officials.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.