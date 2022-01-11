Antigen January 11 2022 8:00pm 00:32 Province to roll out rapid antigen tests for critical Manitoba workers Manitoba is expected to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests to critical service workers on Monday, according to provincial officials. COVID-19: Province to roll out rapid antigen tests for critical Manitoba workers REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8504712/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8504712/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?