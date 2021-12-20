Menu

Antigen
December 20 2021 8:01pm
01:53

COVID-19: A rapid search for rapid tests in Manitoba

Manitobans are searching high and low for rapid antigen tests to add an extra layer of protection ahead of the holidays. Global’s Brittany Greenslade reports.

