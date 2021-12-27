Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 27 2021 6:06pm
01:22

5 homicides across the GTA since Thursday

A deadly Christmas weekend across the GTA. Since Thursday, there have been five homicides. Sean O’Shea reports.

