Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Man in his 20s found dead inside Ajax home after shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 7:31 am
Durham Police on scene of a fatal shooting in Ajax. View image in full screen
Durham Police on scene of a fatal shooting in Ajax. Colin Williamson / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a man was found dead inside a home in Ajax early Monday.

Police said they were called to a residence on Denny Street at around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said the victim, a man in his 20s was found deceased.

Trending Stories

No other injuries were reported.

Read more: Oshawa fire that killed 4 was started by a child, police say

Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle, investigators said.

No suspect description or vehicle description was provided.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagdurham region tagAjax tagDurham tagAjax shooting tagAjax ontario tagDenny Street tagDenny Street Ajax tagDenny Street shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers