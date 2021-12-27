Man in his 20s found dead inside Ajax home after shooting

Durham Regional Police say a man was found dead inside a home in Ajax early Monday.
Police said they were called to a residence on Denny Street at around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, police said the victim, a man in his 20s was found deceased.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle, investigators said.
No suspect description or vehicle description was provided.
