Man in his 20s found dead inside Ajax home after shooting

Durham Regional Police say a man was found dead inside a home in Ajax early Monday.

Police said they were called to a residence on Denny Street at around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police said the victim, a man in his 20s was found deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle, investigators said.

No suspect description or vehicle description was provided.