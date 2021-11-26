BC Flood November 26 2021 8:04pm 02:13 Princeton prepares for next atmospheric river; CAF members fill thousands of sandbags Canadian Armed Forces members has filled thousands of sandbags for Princeton as they brace for another possible storm. Princeton prepares for next atmospheric river as Canadian Forces members fill thousands of sandbags REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8406529/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8406529/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?