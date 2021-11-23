BC Flood November 23 2021 5:44pm 02:39 Aerial view of flood damage to Highway 8 in B.C. Interior An aerial view of the catastrophic damage that Highway 8 sustained from recent flooding. Several sections of the two-lane highway have been washed away. B.C. floods: Highway 8, between Merritt and Spences Bridge, catastrophically damaged REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8397033/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8397033/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?